Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the lowest is ($0.53). Altisource Portfolio Solutions reported earnings per share of ($0.76) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($2.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.49 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.25 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASPS. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 158.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 843.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

ASPS stock opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.91. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.39.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.