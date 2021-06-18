Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ATUSF. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of ATUSF opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.16.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altius Minerals stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,876,000.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

