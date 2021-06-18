Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Craig Hallum

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Craig Hallum in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 83.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALTO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alto Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut Alto Ingredients from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Alto Ingredients in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alto Ingredients in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

NASDAQ ALTO traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $5.99. 2,991,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,708,044. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.79. Alto Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44. The stock has a market cap of $438.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 3.09.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.24. Alto Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $218.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.27 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alto Ingredients will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 15,000 shares of Alto Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $92,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 321,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,594. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. It operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. The company offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners; alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used for corn oils and carbon dioxide.

