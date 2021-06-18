Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALTO. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Alto Ingredients in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alto Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alto Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

NASDAQ:ALTO opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.79. Alto Ingredients has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $11.44. The company has a market capitalization of $438.28 million, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $218.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.27 million. Alto Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 1.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alto Ingredients will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $92,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 321,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,594. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. It operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. The company offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners; alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used for corn oils and carbon dioxide.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.