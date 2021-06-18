Altshuler Shaham Ltd Buys Shares of 1,000 CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $3,792,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,526,213.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,374 shares of company stock valued at $9,079,606 over the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $127.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 2.26. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.38.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.68.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

