Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $98,000 Stock Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd reduced its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 79.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 7.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,863,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,171,635,000 after acquiring an additional 602,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NovoCure by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,424,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $849,251,000 after purchasing an additional 628,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NovoCure by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,350,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,718,000 after purchasing an additional 28,065 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in NovoCure by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,238,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $214,259,000 after purchasing an additional 22,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NovoCure by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,724,000 after purchasing an additional 57,646 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $222.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.92. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $55.40 and a 12-month high of $227.26. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,021.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 8.94.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NovoCure news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total value of $1,063,303.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 658,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,294,012.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total value of $19,236,018.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,355 shares of company stock valued at $48,078,335 in the last quarter. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVCR shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist lifted their target price on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (down previously from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NovoCure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.71.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.