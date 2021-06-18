Altshuler Shaham Ltd Makes New $106,000 Investment in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 737 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 182,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,164,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,217,681.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,596 shares of company stock worth $1,399,725 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KEYS stock opened at $149.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.79. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.82.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

