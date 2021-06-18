Altshuler Shaham Ltd Purchases Shares of 551 J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 551 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JCOM. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,628,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,046,000 after purchasing an additional 592,736 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth $42,460,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,581,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,460,000 after buying an additional 188,629 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth $17,047,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 7.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,044,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,061,000 after buying an additional 143,127 shares in the last quarter.

JCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

J2 Global stock opened at $133.59 on Friday. J2 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $135.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other J2 Global news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,778.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $383,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at $17,299,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

