Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 281 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 80,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Aravt Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Aravt Global LLC now owns 344,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 139.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 58,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 33,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,181,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,433,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BKI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.31.

In related news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,023,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BKI opened at $74.26 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.31.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

