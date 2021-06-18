Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 513 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in General Mills were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $385,851,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 204.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,281,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,559,000 after buying an additional 2,875,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,458,000 after buying an additional 2,827,146 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,137,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,307,000 after buying an additional 2,679,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 14,091.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 943,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,490,000 after buying an additional 937,067 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $61.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.09.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $731,206.96. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

