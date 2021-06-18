Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 78 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd cut its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 16.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Clorox by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in The Clorox by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,815,000 after purchasing an additional 35,542 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus dropped their target price on The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.94.

Shares of CLX opened at $175.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.53. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $172.35 and a one year high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

