Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) Short Interest Update

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 166,200 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the May 13th total of 126,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

ACH has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of ACH traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.92. The company had a trading volume of 229,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,631. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Aluminum Co. of China has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $16.93. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 117.45 and a beta of 1.93.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Aluminum Co. of China will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 297.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 5.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 40.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aluminum Co. of China in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Aluminum Co. of China in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aluminum Co. of China

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

