Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Weik Capital Management

Weik Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 117.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 999 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.3% of Weik Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,489.24 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,630.08 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.40, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,306.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

