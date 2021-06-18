Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $90.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised Ameren from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.57.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $84.49 on Tuesday. Ameren has a twelve month low of $67.14 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ameren will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,463,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,641,260,000 after purchasing an additional 579,018 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,444,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,663,346,000 after buying an additional 1,538,221 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 8.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,677,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,912,000 after buying an additional 448,999 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,467,000 after buying an additional 169,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 20,255.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,965,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,634,000 after buying an additional 3,946,040 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

