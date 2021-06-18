América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) Short Interest Update

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AMOV traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.09. 50,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,369. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.79. América Móvil has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMOV. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 18.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.