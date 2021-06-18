American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) Short Interest Update

American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the May 13th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of AEPT stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19. American Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81.
American Energy Partners Company Profile
