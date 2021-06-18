American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) Short Interest Update

American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the May 13th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AEPT stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19. American Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81.

American Energy Partners Company Profile

American Energy Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. It engages in the designing, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. The company also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space.

