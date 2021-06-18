American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Shares Down 7%

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)’s share price traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.14 and last traded at $8.14. 43,647 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 616,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AFIN shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of American Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.57 million, a PE ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in American Finance Trust by 1,613.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,181,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,245 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,484,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,630,000 after purchasing an additional 649,083 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 872,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,572,000 after purchasing an additional 307,070 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,533,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,391,000 after purchasing an additional 306,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

About American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN)

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.