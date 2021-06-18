Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Gap Down to $52.91

Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $52.91, but opened at $51.06. Ameris Bancorp shares last traded at $52.22, with a volume of 1,248 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.21.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 129.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

