Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Gap Down to $5.56

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.56, but opened at $5.35. Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 12,587 shares traded.

AMRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -46.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 48.85% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 73,602 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 89,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 91,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 9,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.