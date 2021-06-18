Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $167.18.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Raymond James lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Argus lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI opened at $166.22 on Friday. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $110.47 and a 52 week high of $168.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,250,512.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,486. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $651,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,457 shares of company stock worth $11,570,140 in the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.