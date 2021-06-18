Analysts Anticipate Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Will Announce Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) will report earnings per share of $2.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Baidu’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.37 and the lowest is $1.80. Baidu reported earnings per share of $2.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baidu will report full-year earnings of $8.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.28 to $10.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.06 to $12.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Baidu.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. OTR Global raised Baidu to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HSBC lowered their price target on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Baidu by 22,678.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294,660 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Baidu by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,220,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,029 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $759,660,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Baidu by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,146,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,955 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Baidu by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $185.56 on Tuesday. Baidu has a 52 week low of $114.75 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The company has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

