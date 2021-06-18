Analysts Anticipate Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Bank of America posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 102.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $2,219,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $3,238,000. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 36,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.80. The stock had a trading volume of 80,414,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,729,691. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Bank of America has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $43.49. The company has a market capitalization of $341.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

