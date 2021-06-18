Analysts Anticipate Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) to Post $0.24 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) to report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.12. Energy Transfer posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ET shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.31.

ET traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.54. The stock had a trading volume of 513,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,696,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.51. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is -338.89%.

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 118.7% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 36,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 20,062 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 23.4% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 179,157 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 34,027 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 19.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 31,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 14.3% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 96,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 12,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

