Analysts Anticipate Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Murphy Oil reported earnings of ($0.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 121.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $1.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.35.

NYSE MUR traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $23.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,083,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,097. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 3.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

In related news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 6,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $129,348.75. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $50,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,128.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,566 shares of company stock worth $622,652. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 763.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 796.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

