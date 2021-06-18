Analysts Anticipate Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $173.70 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) will post sales of $173.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $163.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $184.20 million. Myers Industries reported sales of $118.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full year sales of $681.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $643.50 million to $702.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $710.47 million, with estimates ranging from $675.60 million to $729.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Myers Industries.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 29.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 97,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 49.5% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 195,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 64,860 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 27,399 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 6.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the first quarter worth $2,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MYE traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,239. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.56. Myers Industries has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The company has a market cap of $741.57 million, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.53%.

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

