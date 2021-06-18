Analysts Anticipate Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $766.85 Million

Analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) will announce sales of $766.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $766.70 million to $767.00 million. Overstock.com posted sales of $782.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full-year sales of $2.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Overstock.com.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $659.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.35 million.

OSTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Overstock.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.43.

Overstock.com stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.81. The company had a trading volume of 916,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,079. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Overstock.com has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $128.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 4.44.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,327. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $56,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,738 shares of company stock valued at $763,372 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Overstock.com by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 643,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,847,000 after acquiring an additional 394,969 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,824,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,858,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Overstock.com by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,548,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,235,000 after acquiring an additional 287,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Overstock.com by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,578,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,401,000 after acquiring an additional 265,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Overstock.com (OSTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.