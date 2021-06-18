Analysts Expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $980,000.00

Equities research analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will announce sales of $980,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30,000.00 to $2.85 million. Clearside Biomedical reported sales of $350,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 180%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year sales of $13.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $210,000.00 to $20.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.53 million, with estimates ranging from $2.02 million to $19.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 591.23% and a negative return on equity of 220.12%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million.

Several research firms have commented on CLSD. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearside Biomedical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 33.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.52. 63,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,789. The stock has a market cap of $260.26 million, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.84. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $6.00.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

