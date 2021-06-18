Analysts Expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $980,000.00

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will announce sales of $980,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30,000.00 to $2.85 million. Clearside Biomedical reported sales of $350,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 180%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year sales of $13.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $210,000.00 to $20.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.53 million, with estimates ranging from $2.02 million to $19.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 591.23% and a negative return on equity of 220.12%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million.

Several research firms have commented on CLSD. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearside Biomedical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 33.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.52. 63,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,789. The stock has a market cap of $260.26 million, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.84. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $6.00.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.