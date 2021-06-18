Analysts Expect National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.27. National Vision reported earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 156.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.35 million. National Vision had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EYE shares. Citigroup upped their target price on National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of National Vision from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

EYE stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.67. The company had a trading volume of 9,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,298. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.49. National Vision has a 1-year low of $27.10 and a 1-year high of $53.68.

In related news, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $164,395.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $7,756,734.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 381,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,415,709.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in National Vision in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in National Vision by 588.8% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in National Vision in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

