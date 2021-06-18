Analysts Expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Equities research analysts expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) to report $1.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00 billion. S&P Global reported sales of $1.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year sales of $7.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.89 billion to $8.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover S&P Global.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.75.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $7.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $393.05. The stock had a trading volume of 45,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,882. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $382.38. The company has a market capitalization of $94.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $401.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 147.8% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,065,510,000 after buying an additional 3,491,166 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 35,187.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after buying an additional 2,832,554 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $971,046,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $743,879,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,839,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,311 shares during the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Further Reading: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&P Global (SPGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.