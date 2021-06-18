Analysts Set AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) PT at $31.57

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.57.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of AU traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.94. The company had a trading volume of 304,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,895. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,247,725 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $334,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718,948 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,398,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 78.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,704,399 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,355,000 after buying an additional 2,073,669 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 918.7% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,390,030 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,548,341 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.65% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

