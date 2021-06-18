Analysts Set Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) PT at $19.33

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVDL. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

AVDL stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $7.68. 21,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 26.57 and a quick ratio of 26.57. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $10.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.96. The firm has a market cap of $449.19 million, a PE ratio of -59.77 and a beta of 1.32.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVDL. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 193.8% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

