Analysts Set Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) PT at $19.33

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.33.
Several research firms have issued reports on AVDL. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.
AVDL stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $7.68. 21,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 26.57 and a quick ratio of 26.57. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $10.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.96. The firm has a market cap of $449.19 million, a PE ratio of -59.77 and a beta of 1.32.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVDL. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 193.8% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.84% of the company’s stock.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.
