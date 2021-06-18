Analysts Set B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) PT at C$9.60

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$10.00 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of B2Gold to C$8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of TSE BTO opened at C$5.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.14. B2Gold has a 52-week low of C$5.25 and a 52-week high of C$9.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.54.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$458.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$449.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.89%.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 42,302 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.43, for a total transaction of C$272,001.86. Also, Senior Officer Thomas Garagan sold 32,701 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.24, for a total transaction of C$204,054.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,610,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,051,585.44.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

