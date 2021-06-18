Analysts Set Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Target Price at $44.20

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.20.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered Canada Goose from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TD Securities cut their price objective on Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, OTR Global raised Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 189.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 146,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 95,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 76.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 123,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 53,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $39.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.61. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $50.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

