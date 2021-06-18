Analysts Set Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) PT at GBX 1,065

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,065 ($13.91).

FRES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Fresnillo stock traded up GBX 26.67 ($0.35) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 831.87 ($10.87). The company had a trading volume of 1,187,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,163. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,690.14. The company has a market capitalization of £6.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.14. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of GBX 754.80 ($9.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,379.50 ($18.02).

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

