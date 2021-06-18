Analysts Set Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) PT at $64.50

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

In other news, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $285,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,717.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZGNX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,922,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,097,000 after purchasing an additional 248,283 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,746,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,136,000 after purchasing an additional 578,391 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,712,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,955,000 after purchasing an additional 697,316 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,406,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,972,000 after purchasing an additional 543,726 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,781,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,769,000 after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares during the period.

Zogenix stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.98. The stock had a trading volume of 43,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,770. Zogenix has a 52-week low of $16.73 and a 52-week high of $32.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.02). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 60.93% and a negative net margin of 917.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 995.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zogenix will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

