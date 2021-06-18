Analyzing CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) and Leidos (NYSE:LDOS)

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) and Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get CleanSpark alerts:

This table compares CleanSpark and Leidos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CleanSpark -97.53% -19.32% -18.23% Leidos 5.64% 24.30% 7.41%

This table compares CleanSpark and Leidos’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CleanSpark $10.03 million 67.22 -$23.35 million ($0.52) -38.17 Leidos $12.30 billion 1.22 $628.00 million $5.83 18.16

Leidos has higher revenue and earnings than CleanSpark. CleanSpark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leidos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.7% of CleanSpark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of Leidos shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of CleanSpark shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Leidos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

CleanSpark has a beta of 5.1, suggesting that its stock price is 410% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leidos has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CleanSpark and Leidos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CleanSpark 0 0 2 0 3.00 Leidos 0 1 8 1 3.00

CleanSpark presently has a consensus target price of $47.50, indicating a potential upside of 139.29%. Leidos has a consensus target price of $116.38, indicating a potential upside of 9.89%. Given CleanSpark’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than Leidos.

Summary

Leidos beats CleanSpark on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc. provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users. The company's products include mPulse software suite, a modular platform that provides intelligent control of a microgrid; and microgrid value stream optimizer that offers a robust distributed energy and microgrid system modeling solution. It also provides critical power switchgear and hardware solutions, including parallel switchgear, automatic transfer switches, and related control and circuit protective equipment solutions; technology-based consulting services comprising design, marketing/digital content, engineering and SalesForce development, and strategy services; and distributed energy microgrid system design and engineering, and project consulting services. In addition, the company offers open automated demand response (OpenADR) and other middleware communication protocol software solutions, such as Canvas, an OpenADR virtual top node built for testing and managing virtual end nodes; and Plaid, a software solution that allows internet connected products to add load shifting capabilities into APIs. Further, it owns a gasification technology and process for converting waste and organic materials into synthesis gas, which is used as fuel for power plants, motor vehicles, jets, duel-fuel diesel engines, gas turbines, steam boilers, and as feedstock for the generation of di-methyl ether. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc. in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Woods Cross, Utah.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc. provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S. Intelligence Community, the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, military services, and government agencies of U.S. allies abroad, as well as other federal and commercial customers in the national security industry. Its solutions include technology, large-scale systems, command and control platforms, data analytics, logistics, and cybersecurity solutions, as well as intelligence analysis and operations support services to critical missions. The Civil segment provides systems integration services to air navigation service providers, including the federal aviation administration, the En route automation modernization, advanced technology oceanic procedure, time based flow management, terminal flight data management, geo-7, and future flight services, as well as enterprise-information display systems; and security detection and automation services. It also offers information technology (IT) solutions in cloud computing, mobility, application modernization, DevOps, data center, network modernization, asset management, help desk operations, and digital workplace enablement; and environment, energy, and infrastructure services. The Health segment offers solutions to federal and commercial customers responsible for health and well-being of people worldwide, including health information management, managed health, digital transformation, and life sciences research and development services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.