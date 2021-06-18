Analyzing Cotinga Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:COTQF) and Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:COTQF) and Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Cotinga Pharmaceuticals and Trevi Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cotinga Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Trevi Therapeutics N/A -103.16% -67.72%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cotinga Pharmaceuticals and Trevi Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cotinga Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Trevi Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Trevi Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 404.59%. Given Trevi Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Trevi Therapeutics is more favorable than Cotinga Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 42.97, meaning that its stock price is 4,197% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trevi Therapeutics has a beta of -0.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cotinga Pharmaceuticals and Trevi Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cotinga Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$2.05 million N/A N/A Trevi Therapeutics N/A N/A -$32.76 million ($1.81) -1.20

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.9% of Trevi Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.3% of Trevi Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company's lead compound is COTI-2, an oral small molecule targeting p53 a tumor suppressor gene. It also develops COTI-219, an oral small molecule compound targeting the mutant forms of KRAS without inhibiting normal KRAS functions. Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a research collaboration with St. Vincent's University Hospital to evaluate COTI-2 in combination with eribulin in patients with triple negative metastatic breast cancer. The company was formerly known as Critical Outcome Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc. in January 2018. Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease, as well as to treat chronic kidney disease-associated with pruritus. It has a license agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize products incorporating nalbuphine hydrochloride in any formulation; and Rutgers to develop and commercialize products incorporating nalbuphine for any human or animal use. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

