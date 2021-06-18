Analyzing Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) and Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX)

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) and Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Rexford Industrial Realty and Alexander & Baldwin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexford Industrial Realty 25.70% 2.96% 1.99% Alexander & Baldwin 3.01% 0.89% 0.48%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Rexford Industrial Realty and Alexander & Baldwin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexford Industrial Realty 0 1 2 0 2.67 Alexander & Baldwin 0 1 0 0 2.00

Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus target price of $54.67, indicating a potential downside of 6.89%. Alexander & Baldwin has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.69%. Given Rexford Industrial Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rexford Industrial Realty is more favorable than Alexander & Baldwin.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.5% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rexford Industrial Realty and Alexander & Baldwin’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexford Industrial Realty $330.14 million 23.84 $76.40 million $1.32 44.48 Alexander & Baldwin $305.30 million 4.57 $5.60 million $0.76 25.33

Rexford Industrial Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Alexander & Baldwin. Alexander & Baldwin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rexford Industrial Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Rexford Industrial Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Alexander & Baldwin pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Rexford Industrial Realty pays out 72.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alexander & Baldwin pays out 78.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Rexford Industrial Realty has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Alexander & Baldwin has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Rexford Industrial Realty has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexander & Baldwin has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rexford Industrial Realty beats Alexander & Baldwin on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases. These core assets comprise nearly 72% of A&B's total assets. A&B's non-core assets include renewable energy generation facilities, approximately 27,000 acres of agricultural and conservation land and a vertically integrated paving business. A&B is achieving its strategic objective of becoming a Hawai'i-focused commercial real estate company by expanding and strengthening its Hawai'i CRE portfolio and monetizing non-core assets. Over its 150-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a leadership role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction, residential and commercial real estate industries.

