Analyzing Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) & Silverlake Axis (OTCMKTS:SLVFF)

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) and Silverlake Axis (OTCMKTS:SLVFF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Verb Technology alerts:

This table compares Verb Technology and Silverlake Axis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verb Technology -309.31% -192.76% -85.27% Silverlake Axis N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Verb Technology and Silverlake Axis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verb Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00 Silverlake Axis 0 1 0 0 2.00

Verb Technology currently has a consensus target price of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 114.84%. Given Verb Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Verb Technology is more favorable than Silverlake Axis.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Verb Technology and Silverlake Axis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verb Technology $9.97 million 8.06 -$24.96 million ($0.80) -1.60 Silverlake Axis N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Silverlake Axis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Verb Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.2% of Verb Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of Verb Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Verb Technology beats Silverlake Axis on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Verb Technology Company Profile

Verb Technology Company, Inc. develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers verbCRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) application; verbTEAMS, a CRM application for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN, a learning management system application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a live eCommerce application. The company also provides non-digital services to enterprise clients, such as design and printing services for welcome and starter kits; fulfilment services, which include managing the preparation, handling, and shipping of custom-branded merchandise; and subscription-based application services. It serves large professional associations, educational institutions, auto sales, auto leasing, insurance, real estate, home security, and not-for-profits, as well as clients in the health care industry, burgeoning CBD industry, and other business sectors. The company was formerly known as nFÃ¼sz, Inc. and changed its name to Verb Technology Company, Inc. in February 2019. Verb Technology Company, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in American Fork, Utah.

Silverlake Axis Company Profile

Silverlake Axis Ltd, an investment holding company, provides software solutions and services to the banking, insurance, retail, government, payment, and logistics industries. Its products include Silverlake Axis integrated banking solutions, Silverlake Axis integrated Islamic banking solutions, Silverlake Axis integrated provident fund systems, Silverlake Axis cards systems, Silverlake digital banking MÃ-BIUS open banking platforms, Silverlake Axis retail merchandising systems, Silverlake Axis enterprise payment platforms, Cyber Village converged Internet and mobile platforms, and Silverlake Symmetri retail banking solutions; IntelliSuite solutions; NowSuite solutions; and digital identity and security software solutions. The company also offers software project customization and implementation services to deliver end-to-end banking, payment, retail, digital identity, and security software solutions; software maintenance support and enhancement services; processing services for credit cards and other credit products on an outsourcing basis; and cloud computing software-as-a service platform for policy origination and claim processing for the insurance industry, as well as sells software and hardware products, including the resale of IBM hardware products and related system software. In addition, it engages in the commercialization of software-as-a-service solutions for the automotive industry; and provision of Internet and mobile, portal, customer loyalty, and e-commerce solutions and services. Silverlake Axis Ltd operates in South East Asia, North East Asia, South Asia, the Middle East, the Americas, Africa, and Europe. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia. Silverlake Axis Ltd is a subsidiary of Intelligentsia Holding Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Verb Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verb Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.