Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Sells $2,265,750.00 in Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $2,265,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,395,598 shares in the company, valued at $70,268,359.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Frank Calderoni also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Anaplan alerts:

On Monday, May 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $2,447,100.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $2,711,700.00.

PLAN opened at $53.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.85 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.68. Anaplan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.51 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLAN shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 117.6% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.