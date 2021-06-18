Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CFO Sells $1,767,601.77 in Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,767,601.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,173.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David H. Morton, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Anaplan alerts:

On Friday, April 30th, David H. Morton, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $2,100,350.00.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $53.64 on Friday. Anaplan, Inc. has a one year low of $41.51 and a one year high of $86.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -45.85 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Anaplan by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Anaplan by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Anaplan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Anaplan by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.