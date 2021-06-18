AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) to report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). AnaptysBio posted earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 97.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.43.

AnaptysBio stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.51. The company had a trading volume of 646 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,664. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.95. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The stock has a market cap of $670.81 million, a PE ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 0.06.

In other AnaptysBio news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 13,900 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $330,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

