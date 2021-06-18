AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives $33.25 Average PT from Analysts

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANAB. Truist Securities raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.33. 1,163,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,076. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.95. AnaptysBio has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The company has a market cap of $665.89 million, a P/E ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 0.06.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other AnaptysBio news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $330,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 121.9% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 7,151,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,096,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,171,000 after purchasing an additional 188,304 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth about $25,634,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,130,000 after acquiring an additional 69,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 73.0% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 535,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,534,000 after acquiring an additional 225,819 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

