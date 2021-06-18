Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AVXL. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.18 and a beta of 0.57. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $28.70.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $1,696,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,397,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,743,000 after purchasing an additional 718,802 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 30.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after buying an additional 242,093 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at $10,299,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 24.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 251,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 49,915 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 10,772 shares during the period. 27.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

