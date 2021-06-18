AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Short Interest Down 14.1% in May

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 835,600 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the May 13th total of 972,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $83,755.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,421.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,568,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,698,000 after acquiring an additional 295,449 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 92.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,373,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,147,000 after acquiring an additional 661,657 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,241,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after acquiring an additional 51,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 45.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 522,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after acquiring an additional 162,107 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ ANGO opened at $25.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $981.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.00. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $25.75.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $71.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.42 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 61.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. Equities research analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

