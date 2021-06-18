ANGLE (LON:AGL) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $117.06

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 117.06 ($1.53) and traded as high as GBX 129.50 ($1.69). ANGLE shares last traded at GBX 125.50 ($1.64), with a volume of 277,573 shares.

The company has a market cap of £267.68 million and a PE ratio of -18.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 117.82. The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

About ANGLE (LON:AGL)

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products worldwide. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD multiplex analysis system used as the downstream analysis tool in the ovarian cancer clinical application.

