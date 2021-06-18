Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,100

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

AAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,970 ($38.80).

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 2,862.50 ($37.40) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9,375.36. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The company has a market capitalization of £39.02 billion and a PE ratio of 24.14.

In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 510 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,734 ($35.72) per share, with a total value of £13,943.40 ($18,217.14). Insiders have acquired 524 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,573 in the last three months.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

