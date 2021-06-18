Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anglo American currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

NGLOY opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.06. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.45.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

