Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 151.40 ($1.98). Anglo Pacific Group shares last traded at GBX 147.40 ($1.93), with a volume of 338,690 shares changing hands.

APF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

The firm has a market cap of £307.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 143.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. Anglo Pacific Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.91%.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

