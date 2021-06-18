AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.26

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.26 and last traded at $19.41, with a volume of 31936 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.

AU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Renaissance Capital raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.58.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,431,863 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $597,889,000 after buying an additional 944,551 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,104 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth $802,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 51.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 67,637 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 22,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,149,388 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,619,000 after purchasing an additional 194,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.65% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

